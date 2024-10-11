New housing units for Cal Poly faculty now available near Madonna Road

In San Luis Obispo, 120 new units of housing are now available to Cal Poly faculty and staff just a few miles away from campus.

The rental units are located in the recently constructed Harvest Lofts, located in the San Luis Ranch Community near Madonna Road.

Cal Poly Partners, a non-profit organization, said in a press release that the newly acquired units will provide reliable, hassle-free housing solutions for all Cal Poly faculty and staff.

The Harvest Lofts offer four different floor plans, from studio to one-bedroom apartments. The units range in size from 407 to 516 square feet.

“For years, the cost and availability of housing has been a huge challenge for our faculty and staff, and this is the next phase in a planned approach aimed at addressing that,” Cal Poly Partners CEO Cody VanDorn said in a press release.

Officials say access to attainable housing is consistently cited as a major hurdle in hiring and retaining new faculty and staff members. Both Cal Poly Partners and the university say they are working on several initiatives to make housing and homeownership more available for people working at Cal Poly.

In July, Cal Poly Partners broke ground on Vista Meadows, a single-family-home neighborhood with 33 planned units at the Grand Avenue campus entrance.

The non-profit also says a mortgage assistance program with SESLOC was recently created to make purchasing homes within Cal Poly Partners communities easier for Cal Poly community members.