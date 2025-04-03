New market opens in San Luis Obispo offering 'higher quality' meats, seafood

A new business has opened up in San Luis Obispo, offering fresh meats and seafood to local residents.

Premium Meat Market, located at 2252 Broad St. Suite 130, opened its doors on March 29.

Owner Ricardo Tovar says his family has been in the butchery business on the Central Coast for decades.

"[We're] the next generation, taking the meat market to another level," Tovar said.

The market sells a variety of beef, including brisket, tri-tip, and ranchero. It also offers pork, chicken, seafood, produce, and a selection of homemade salsas that are reportedly made fresh every day.

"We like to move all USDA prime meats, so it's just a little bit better marble and higher quality," Tovar told KSBY.

In less than a week since opening, the owner says the business has been incredibly popular among community members.

"It's been very great, a lot of support," Tovar said. "Just this last weekend, we sold close to 500 to 1,000 pounds of meat."

According to the owner, Premium Meat Market is set to host its grand opening in May, featuring appearances from several radio stations and free tacos for guests.

The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.