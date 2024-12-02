New Mexican restaurant and tequila bar to take the place of SLO's Splash Café

The building that once housed Splash Café in downtown San Luis Obispo is getting a new name and menu.

Santa Barbara-based hospitality group Good Lion Hospitality is set to open the Petit Soleil bed and breakfast alongside a new restaurant and tequila bar called "La Condesa".

Officials say the new restaurant will "channel the cosmopolitan feel of Mexico City" by offering a "range of spirits and elevated bites."

"La Condesa" will reportedly feature the culinary work of Michelin Bib Gourmand chef Ramon Velasquez.

The group's representatives say the property is scheduled to open in March of 2025.