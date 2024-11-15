New proposal to connect Bob Jones Trail from SLO to Avila Beach but more funding is needed

San Luis Obispo County's Public Works Department is working to make the Bob Jones Trail complete from San Luis Obispo to Avila Beach.

A 4.5-mile connection segment is what is needed.

The new proposal from public works is broken into two segments: One segment stretches from the Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo to Clover Ridge Lane and the second from Clover Ridge Lane to San Luis Bay Drive in the parking lot on Ontario Road in the Avila Beach area.

SLO COUNTY

When it comes to funding, there's a multi-agency effort.

In addition to the Active Transportation Program grant funds, San Luis Obispo County of Governments (SLOCOG) has committed funding. Caltrans could also step up with funding under one proposal, according to the county.

For decades, it’s been a goal of Friends of the Bob Jones Trail to connect Avila Beach to San Luis Obispo with a bike trail.

The new plans include using state property along Highway 101 for the trail’s connection, eliminating the need for the use of private property.

“We are proposing to construct one bike-way and the entire path and have the gap closure be a route where people can safely travel separate from vehicles,” said John Diodati, SLO County Public Works Director.

Public Works worked with SLOCOG and Caltrans to make this happen.

Before construction can begin, Public Works must get a funding plan in place and approved by the California Transportation Commission (CTC).

The project's estimated cost is between $35 million and $40 million.

The Friends of the Bob Jones Trail are pitching in to help raise $2 million of the remaining nearly $7 million needed for the project.

“This will carry a lot of weight with the CTC in seeing the broad-ranging support from community members,” said Helene Finger, Friends of the Bob Jones Trail President.

This is the second proposal in less than a year that the community will be seeing when it comes to the connection of the Bob Jones Trail.

The first was rejected in August, but Finger isn't giving up hope.

“It's heartbreaking that we aren't completing this trail and giving a safe route for people to commute, which is what continues to motivate me,” Finger said.

Finger said the funding shortfall is mainly because of the delay in the project being built and increased costs.

Public Works has a goal to have a funding plan to present to the CTC by the end of January.

If approved, construction on the first segment of the path, from the Octagon Barn in SLO to Clover Ridge Lane, could begin at the end of next year.

Then, while in construction of that segment, work on segment two, from Clover Ridge Lane to San Luis Bay Drive, would begin.

If you want to get involved, you can visit this link to donate.

