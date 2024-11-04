New restaurant specializing in 'press quesadillas' coming to San Luis Obispo

A new restaurant deemed as a "California coastal fresh experience" by its owners is coming to San Luis Obispo.

Press Quesadilla Grill, located at 773 Foothill Blvd. in San Luis Obispo, will be open on Monday, according to its owners.

The establishment will reportedly serve several varieties of authentic Mexican food.

Officials from the locally-owned restaurant say a portion of its profits will be donated to the Live Life Press On Foundation, which claims to enhance and support the lives of people who "press on" through challenges.

“You walk in you and feel the experience, feel the cool vibe of the Central Coast," Greg Graber, a co-owner of the restaurant, told KSBY. "We call it 'press' because of our fresh, homemade quesadillas that we press daily. [You] get a chance to create your own quesadilla or burrito bowl or salad, go all the way through the line, and listen to good music.”

Graber says he plans to eventually open up multiple Press Quesadilla Grills across California.