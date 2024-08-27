Watch Now
New San Luis Obispo County Undersheriff sworn in

Undersheriff Chad Nicholson is sworn in by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson on Monday, August 26, 2024.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has a new undersheriff.

Newly-appointed Undersheriff Chad Nicholson was sworn in at the Board of Supervisors Chambers on Monday.

"I'm absolutely blessed to be selected to be the next undersheriff," Nicholson said. "Sheriff Parkinson is a phenomenal boss and a phenomenal leader and I truly care about this county. Being in this county for six generations, my family has deep roots here, and you're going to be hard-pressed to find somebody that cares more about this place than I do."

Nicholson's appointment comes after the announcement of Undersheriff Jim Voge's retirement.

