New scanner to make SLO County ballot counting more efficient

A new scanner could make counting ballots faster and more efficient in San Luis Obispo County.

"One scanner will do three times the work of just one," said Elaina Cano, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder.

Cano says the county approved the purchase of the Dominion High Pro earlier this month.

She says that while the scanner costs around $250,000, it was paid for with grant funding, adding that she believes the quicker scanning speed will be positive.

"I'm trying to be more efficient and able to count the ballots a lot faster," Cano said. "So that means if I count the ballots faster, then the results are out there quicker."

The old counting method isn't going away for good. She says her office is holding onto two or three of the old scanners to use for smaller-scale ballot counting.

One Arroyo Grande man told KSBY News that he likes the idea of the new machine but is still on the fence.

"I've become a bit of a skeptic with everything that's happened over the last several years, so I trust nothing that comes out of this government," said Bruce Lupatkin.

Another San Luis Obispo resident said she trusts the employees and volunteers overseeing the scanners.

"I think they really try their best and are honest people that work in that area," said Mary Ellen Maldonado. "I'm real supportive of our country and how we elect our representatives."

Cano says Santa Barbara County is already using one of these scanners and is expecting a second to be delivered before the November election.

In San Luis Obispo County, the scanner isn't the only upgrade on the way.

"Our election area is under construction, and so we are hoping that that gets wrapped up soon," Cano said.

Once finished, the election room will be larger and have more space for counting ballots and voting.

Cano says the new scanner should be delivered by September 6, but it depends on the status of the election area's construction.

