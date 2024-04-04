New sculpture in progress of installation at Mission Plaza lawn

A new sculpture is being installed Thursday and Friday at the Mission Plaza lawn in San Luis Obispo.

According to the press release, Tidewalker is a corten steel sculpture with a resin cast inside.

Officials said the art piece is a part of the artist's, April Banks', ongoing series Freedom is a Place, which "uses radical imagination to rethink (human's) relationship to water, to land and to each other."

The installation of the sculpture will be completed by Friday and a public ribbon cutting ceremony is set to take place on the lawn Saturday at 11 a.m.

City officials said Banks will also debut an exhibiton at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art titled Outlandish, which explores the themes of "safety, refuge, and water."