New seafood restaurant opens in San Luis Obispo

A new seafood restaurant opened its doors in San Luis Obispo last month.

Lure Fish House celebrated its grand opening at the end of March, and is a new spot for seafood lovers to try.

You can enjoy locally caught seafood and locally grown produce for lunch and dinner.

The owner tells KSBY they specialize in oysters on the half shell. Some other dishes include fish tacos, chowders and salads.

"Here we are just trying to focus on hospitality that's our number one goal and make people feel welcome when they walk in the doors. Also to try a great product. Really taking care of the locals and the community is important to us," said general manager Nick Johnson.

This is their seventh restaurant. With their other closest locations being Santa Barbara and Ventura.

To learn more about the restaurant, click here.