Newly-opened pizza and sports bar in Downtown SLO may feel familiar: Here's why

A newly-opened food spot in Downtown San Luis Obispo may feel familiar to some long-time residents.

Bob Cantu's Pizza and Sports Bar on 1131 Broad Street has taken the place of what was formerly Tacos Y Birria Sinaloa.

Bob Cantu, the owner of the establishment, also operates Marv's Pizza and Sports Bar in Paso Robles.

The owner says his second restaurant will have the same menu as Marv's, which has been a staple of Paso Robles for more than three decades.

"We've got all our friends and family coming into your restaurant, and you're giving back to not just them, but the whole community. It's just a great feeling," Cantu said. "The pressure is on. I want to do a good job."

According to Cantu, the sports bar will show both college and professional games and will cater to all ages.

The new restaurant will be open on Sundays from noon to 10 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 10 p.m., Thursdays from noon to midnight, and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 1 a.m. It will reportedly be closed on Tuesdays.