Night hiking returns to Cerro San Luis

The City of San Luis Obispo's Winter Evening Access program at Cerro San Luis Natural Reserve is back in effect now through March 9, 2025.

The program allows community members with a permit to hike the popular trails after dark during the winter months.

The city's open spaces are typically closed to the public one hour after sunset. With a permit, hikers can enjoy the trails at Cerro San Luis until 8:30 p.m.

The permits are free but just 65 permits are issued each day.

