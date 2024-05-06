Watch Now
Non-profit holds fundraiser for San Luis Obispo High School families battling cancer

Tiger Fights Cancer non-profit held its first annual Adventure 5K Run fundraiser for San Luis Obispo High School families battling cancer at Filipponi Ranch on Sunday, May 5.
Posted at 7:32 PM, May 05, 2024
One local non-profit held its first annual fundraiser for San Luis Obispo High School families battling cancer on Sunday.

Tigers Fight Cancer non-profit organization held its Adventure Run 5K fundraiser at Filipponi Ranch on Calle Joaquin.

KSBY stopped by the event and spoke to Michelle Oteman, Tigers Fight Cancer president "We're super excited to, be able to help out San Luis Obispo high school families in any way that we can," Oteman said. "So, we hope to do this again next year."

Oteman says the inspiration for the non-profit came after her daughter's friend at San Luis Obispo High was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

In response, Tigers Fight Cancer was formed this year to give back to San Luis Obispo High School families during their challenging times.

To donate to Tigers Fight Cancer, click here.

