Officers carry Flame of Hope through SLO to launch 2025 Special Olympics

This week, state law enforcement personnel are taking part in an 1,100-mile torch run relay to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The torch— called the Flame of Hope— is passing through eight California counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Local officers and athletes carried out their leg of the relay from San Luis Obispo High School Monday evening.

San Luis Obispo County law enforcement torch director Aaron Schafer told KSBY that getting to do the torch run is a rewarding experience.

"The joy I see in just watching her run today and watching our athletes compete just brings enlightenment that, you know, we don't get to see on a daily basis," Schafer said. "In our profession, in law enforcement, [...] we see a lot of not-so-good things in the world. So, to bring some light into our world can really change a person."

The torch relay is expected to wrap up on Friday in Long Beach, launching the 2025 Southern California Special Olympics.

Since 1986, the torch run has reportedly raised more than $23 million for the sports organization.