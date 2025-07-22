Operation Surf holds annual fundraising golf tournament

The 12th annual Operation Surf Charity Golf Tournament was held at the San Luis Obispo Country Club on Monday.

The tournament benefits Operation Surf's programs for veterans, active duty members and their families.

"It's in celebration also of Charles D. Perriguey Jr., so we have over 100 golfers out here today, great sponsors supporting a local nonprofit and Avila Beach Operation Surf," said Brian Waters, Operation Surf Board of Directors.

Perriguey was a highly decorated Marine and longtime supporter of Operation Surf, which aims to inspire injured military veterans through surfing-based programs and activities.

Learn more about Operation Surf at this link.

