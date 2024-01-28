Over 100 students compete in 12th Annual California Central Coast Vex Tournament

High school and middle school students from all around California gathered at Cal Poly Saturday for the 12th Annual California Central Coast Vex Tournament.

Prior to the event, students spent hours building and writing computer codes to remotely operate the robot.

Saturday, teams competed head-to-head in a series of matches where they maneuvered their robots around a 12-by-12-foot field moving various foam acorn objects to score points.

Nearly 44 teams from around California competed Saturday, including 12 teams from four local high schools, Delta High in Santa Maria, Mission College Prep in San Luis Obispo, Nipomo High School and San Luis Obispo High School.

