Overnight construction happening in downtown San Luis Obispo this week and next

Heads up to residents and travelers moving through the downtown San Luis Obispo area this week and next during nighttime hours: You may bump into infrastructure improvement work.

This week between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., officials say workers will be finishing some minor striping work along Monterey Street. That will be happening between Santa Rosa Street and California Boulevard.

Travelers should expect some lane shifting to accommodate.

The first week of July, workers will finish installing stone columns for the new cultural arts district parking structure. Between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., travelers should expect road closures and detours on Nipomo and Monterey streets.

You can learn more about the various infrastructure improvements on the city's website.