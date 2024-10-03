Palm Theatre, international film festival unveil new local film center

A historic film venue in the heart of San Luis Obispo held a grand-opening party Wednesday evening for a new film center that will host a variety of cultural events in the future.

The Palm Theatre in Chinatown district officially launched its SLO Film Center.

The new addition is a collaboration between the theatre and the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, focusing on a year-round programming slate, according to the film festival's website.

"We are bringing the film festival all year long on steroids," said Skye McLennan, the executive director of the SLO Film Center. "We are going to bring the essence of what we bring with filmmaker [question-and-answer], special events, such as this tonight and all kinds of exciting things."

Officials with the international film festival also made two major announcements at the event: The film festival is now Academy Awards-qualified for the best documentary short category — meaning the winners of that category are eligible for an Oscar.

The other announcement? The festival was named one of the top 25 "coolest" globally, according to McLennan, although she did not say what organization or ranking that recognition is attributed.

A top-25 "coolest" ranking could not be independently verified by KSBY. A brief internet search yielded no positive results.

Officials hope the center will bring new releases, expand the theatre's showings to the community and offer a venue for other cultural and entertainment events.

The grand opening ran from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and had food, drinks, cinema and Halloween-themed activities.