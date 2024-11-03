Parents, kids, and doctors reconnect at annual Sierra Vista NICU Reunion

Medical officials from Adventist Health Sierra Vista Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) had the opportunity to reconnect with former patients and their families on Saturday at the hospital's annual NICU reunion.

Organizers say the event, which was held at the San Luis Obispo Children's Museum, brought together children and families who have received care from the NICU and celebrated the journey of the tiny graduates and their nurses.

Dr. Steve Van Scoy, the Medical Director at Sierra Vista's NICU, told KSBY what Saturday afternoon's festivities meant to medical professionals and their patients.

“People want to come back and say thank you, and for us, we want to put on something that we can make the families feel valued by us. We were there during a very important part of their lives, we helped them through it, and we know that their lives have been difficult since. It’s just nice to celebrate their families,“ Van Scoy said.

Officials say the NICU at Adventist Health Sierra Vista is the only NICU in San Luis Obispo County.