Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Parking rate at SLO County Airport to increase starting in July

Image.gif
KSBY
A Bombardier Global 7500 jet took off from the SLO County Airport on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.
Image.gif
Posted
and last updated

Starting July 1 the SLO County Airport (SBP) will raise its daily parking rate to $25 an increase of $5, citing growing demand and the need for infrastructure investment.

The $2 hourly rate and $13 ADA-accessible daily rate will remain unchanged.

Airport officials say the price update will help manage limited on-site parking as more travelers fly local.

“We’ve seen record-breaking growth at SBP," said Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg. “It allows us to support travelers by maintaining and improving the airport experience now and into the future.”

Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and visit sloairport.com for a parking map and travel tips.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community