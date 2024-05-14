Parking rates in downtown San Luis Obispo could be reduced. Here's what the city has planned

The City of San Luis Obispo may be reducing its rates for parking in the downtown area.

Officials received feedback from the community during its parking rate study over the past couple of months and now will decide how to move forward.

On Tuesday, a public hearing to review the parking rate study is open to everyone.

If the city council adopts the resolution, parking rate changes could go into effect as early as July 8.

If you would like to voice your opinions and hear more about the parking rates, Tuesday's meeting is open to the public. It starts at 5:30 p.m. in the city's council chambers at City Hall at 990 Palm St.

City of San Luis Obispo Parking Program Manager Donna King says three options came out of the study.

“Option A prioritizes the first hour free but it keeps the rates relatively steady at $4 in the core and $3 in the outer core and reduces the structure rates to $2.50,” King said.

"The next couple options will eliminate that first hour free but they do give us an equitable solution to offer lower rates down to $2.75 an hour on the on-street core,” King said.

Currently, when you park in a downtown structure, the first hour is free, then $3 per hour.

On-street parking ranges from $3 to $4 per hour.

“I believe the changes are going to entice the locals to return back to downtown,” LeBren Harris, Downtown SLO CEO said.

How residents are affected

Prices to park downtown have been too much for some.

“They’ve gone up a lot,” Barbara Alward, a San Luis Obispo resident said.

Alward only visits downtown San Luis Obispo once a month because of the cost and confusion of overpaying to park.

“There are fewer parking places that I’m familiar with now as far as parking,” Alward said.

Dorothy Grant, who lives and works downtown, says parking is a hassle for her guests.

“Every time we invite people over we have to remind them to bring quarters since there's nowhere to park,” Grant said.

Increased parking rates have also affected downtown businesses.

“We definitely see a reduction of locals that come into town which is really unfortunate for us,” Samantha Welsh, Luna Red director of operations said.