Patience is key for holiday travelers; 2.3% increase this Thanksgiving

The holiday travel season is ramping up, and travelers are being urged to pack their patience.

According to AAA, 55.4 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, including 4.7 million by air — a 2.3% increase from 2023.

At the San Luis Obispo County Airport, staff are preparing for the rush with tips to ease the journey. Courtney Pene, the Department of Airports Deputy Director, recommends arriving two hours before departure and using rideshare services to reduce parking stress.

“We are ramping up for the holidays," Pene said. "We are expecting there to be quite a few passengers. Even more so than last year.

The airport, like others nationwide, is expecting a boost in passengers compared to last year. To help ease the hustle and bustle, it’s adding holiday cheer with Christmas decorations and therapy dogs scheduled to visit on busy travel days.

