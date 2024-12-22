'People matter': Local church organizes SLO Christmas Store for parents in need

Some Central Coast families in need had the opportunity to do their last-minute Christmas shopping at Active Church's SLO Christmas Store on Saturday.

For $5, parents could visit the holiday pop-up store and pick out clothing, toys, books, and necessities for their kids.

All of the items given at the event were donated by people in the community.

Organizers say the event was born out of a desire to find a dignified way to meet the needs of families who may be struggling during the holidays.

“We just thought, man, what if we could just bring some hope to people in a practical way? Because people matter," Adam Magaña, a pastor at Active Church, told KSBY. "They matter to the local church. And so, we just want to help people find some hope around Christmas."

Church representatives report that the event served 200 children in San Luis Obispo County.