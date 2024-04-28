People's Self-Help Housing hosts 3rd annual Builder Games

The People's Self-Help Housing hosted the 2024 Builder Games in San Luis Obispo Saturday.

Local teams tested their skills in building playhouses to benefit the non-profit's programs and services.

The CEO of the organization shared with KSBY the rundown of the race which mimics parts of the housing development process.

"Teams are going through (a) design and financing relay race, and they are going to build some tiny homes. And at the end of the day, we are going to auction it off for a good cause," Ken Trigueiro, People's Self-Help Housing's President and CEO said.

This year's event was emceed by KSBY Daybreak anchor Neil Hebert.

People's Self-Help Housing said this is their third year hosting the Builder Games.