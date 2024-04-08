Performing Arts Center Foundation celebrates Trust Automation Plaza grand opening

The Foundation for the Performing Arts Center celebrated the grand opening of the Trust Automation Plaza at the San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

To help celebrate the occasion, renowned singer/songwriter "Jewel" performed at the PAC following the grand opening of the new plaza. Jewel is a four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, actress, and author, and has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Couch Family Wines was the presenting sponsor of Jewel. They provided generous support to make the concert possible.

Performing Arts Center representatives said the enhancement to the PAC Plaza was made possible by the generosity of Cal Poly alumni Ty and Trudie Safreno and Trust Automation.

Performing Arts Center's mission is to elevate the arts in the community.

The Foundation provides and promotes an accessible center for the performing arts, in collaboration with its partners, Cal Poly and the City of San Luis Obispo.