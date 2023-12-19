Performing Arts Center offers first "choose-what-you-pay" performance

The Performing Arts Center is offering its first-ever "choose-what-you-pay" performance with NORTH: The Musical.

Community members can purchase tickets online for either $5 or $25 to watch the music on January 16 at 7: p.m.

Officials said this is part of "an ongoing effort" to make performing arts more accessible to the Central Coast Community.

NORTH: the Musical "follows Lawrence and his mother, Minnie, as they escape the Deep South and travel North through the Underground Railroad," according to the press release.

The musical is based on actual accounts of slave escapes and creator Ashli St. Armant's personal family history of overcoming slavery in Louisiana.

Officials said the production is intended for an international audience ages 10 and up.

Tickets can be found here.