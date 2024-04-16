PG&E crews begin work in San Luis Obispo to improve electric reliability for customers

PG&E crews started a project in San Luis Obispo Monday, in an effort to increase electric reliability for customers.

Crews are installing a new distribution line, and will also replace more than 60 poles on Broad and High Streets.

Crews will also perform underground work on Higuera Street, near the intersections of Pacific, Walker, and Bianchi Streets.

PG&E officials said the new distribution line will help support projects that require more electricity.

"The need is driven by lots of the growth happening, both in terms of different types of load and in San Luis Obispo, but also just existing wells growing. So we have new housing developments, we have new commercial buildings being developed and built. So that's that's driving the need. We have electric transportation,we have electrified transit, as well as retail charging for electric vehicles," said Michael McCarty, PG&E's manager of electric distribution planning.

When asked if projects like this will increase rates for customers, PG&E spokesperson Carina Corral said, "These types of investments are funded through our General Rate Case which is approved by the CPUC every few years. Investments include increasing electric capacity, like this project, to support state transportation electrification, affordable housing and economic development goals."

The project in San Luis Obispo is expected to last through mid-November.