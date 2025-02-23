PG&E partners with ECOSLO and volunteers to plant trees at Laguna Lake

On Saturday, PG&E partnered with local environmental non-profit ECOSLO to plant 14 trees at the Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course in San Luis Obispo.

The event was a part of to the city's Keys for Trees initiative, which aims to plant 10,000 trees in San Luis Obispo and make the city carbon-neutral by 2035.

PG&E South Bay/Central Coast Vice President Teresa Alvarado attended Saturday's tree-planting and says she was impressed with how the community showed out.

"This is an incredible turnout of volunteers. It really speaks to how well-respected ECOSLO is, and that this community really understands the importance of climate resilience and they know that trees really make a significant difference," Alvarado said.

Grant Helete, a program coordinator for ECOSLO, told KSBY that the tree-planting process goes beyond just Saturday's actions.

“Events like this are great today, but it's really the first part of a long journey for these trees. And a core part of that is doing the maintenance, especially during those first critical years, where we really take a lot of pride in the fact that we do a lot of that maintenance," Helete said. "If people are looking to contribute, we're always taking on long-term volunteers to help out.”

In addition to the 14 trees that were planted on Saturday, PG&E says 10 were planted in Sinsheimer Park earlier this month, and 10 more will be planted at the Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course in April.