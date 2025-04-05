PG&E to hold meeting on Tuesday about wildfire prevention and safety resources for 2025

PG&E is hosting a virtual webinar on Tuesday, April 8th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to update customers on its wildfire prevention efforts and safety resources for 2025.

The event will feature a presentation by PG&E experts, including Senior Vice President Aaron Johnson, followed by any questions from customers.

Attendees will learn about ongoing safety measures, progress made to reduce wildfire risks, and resources available to support customers.

The event can be accessed through this link: https://www.pge.com/en/outages-and-safety/safety/wildfire-preparedness-support/webinars-and-community-events.html?vnt=webinars

