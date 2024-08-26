Pismo Beach man’s second chance at life inspires community to give blood

After six long months of uncertainty, Pismo Beach resident Michael Cotta finally received his diagnosis.

”I had discovered that I had pancreatic cancer," Cotta says.

He was among the 15% to 20% of people eligible for the Whipple procedure, a 12-hour surgery that would reconstruct his pancreas.

"That was 15 years ago, and it saved my life," Cotta says.

It wouldn’t have been possible without the numerous pints of blood he received during and after that critical surgery, which left him in the hospital for 12 days.

Laura Kamada, Senior Account Manager at Vitalant, has met dozens of people like Cotta over the years and stresses how crucial blood donations are for the community, especially as Vitalant is the sole provider of blood in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

“One pint of blood can save up to three lives," Kamada says. "Normally, we like to have at least four days worth of blood supply on our shelves. Right now, we have less than two.”

During the summer, as people travel, donation numbers drop. Another challenge, according to Kamada, is that baby boomers are aging out of the donation system, making it vital for younger generations to step up.

Cotta, despite having recently been diagnosed with leukemia and undergoing chemotherapy, is now organizing his own blood drive for the community. He says he’s incredibly grateful for his second chance at life.

“I like the community that I live in and feel very fortunate,” he says.

KSBY will host the annual Be a Hero Blood Drive on Wednesday, August 28 at 1772 Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Santa Maria from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To sign up for an appointment, click here.