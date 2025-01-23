Planning commission approves 5 sites for overnight safe parking pilot program

San Luis Obispo County's Planning Commission unanimously approved five locations within city limits for a proposed overnight safe parking pilot program for the homeless.

City officials say hundreds of people sleep in their vehicles every night in San Luis Obispo.

To help address the issue, officials proposed a rotating site model.

The sites approved at the meeting were:



Calle Joaquin Park and Ride, 1545 Calle Joaquin

City Corporation Yard, 25 Prado Rd.

Damon-Garcia Sports Complex parking lot, 680 Industrial Way

Journey Christian Fellowship, 317 Foothill Blvd.

Renovate Church, 2075 Johnson Ave.

The commission voted on the matter at a meeting Wednesday evening.

"There's a cost for not doing this, too," said David Houghton, a member of the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission. "These people are out there. They are living in their cars, they're parking in quiet streets wherever they can figure it out — and they're not getting the support and they’re not in the system. So it's better they are a part of the system and engaged, and actually participating too."

"This is just a fantastic example of private and public partnership." said another member of the commission.

"One component of addressing a big need": Residents provide feedback

When it came time for public comment, most were positive about the program.

"I am the pastor of the Journey Christian Fellowship on Foothill, and our church is in full support of this safe parking program," said one community member.

"I have been a resident of our county for over 30 years," said a resident. "And I'm in favor of the safe parking [program] being presented tonight. It is one component of addressing a big need within our homeless community."

But some neighbors, near the Renovate Church site have some concerns.

"A few months ago, the Renovate Church allowed an RV to park 24 hours a day," said one resident, who lives across the street from the church. "The occupants of the RV were consistently disruptive to my family, and neighbors. Using drugs, drinking, yelling, screaming at each other. My children witnessed all of this behavior and it became our dinner table conversation."

CAPSLO, the organization overseeing the pilot program, says that's why they have rules and restrictions for program participants.

"We expect that people maintain safe behaviors at all times and are respectful to the participants of the program and to the neighborhood that they're receiving services in," said Jack Lahey, the CAPSLO homeless services director. "This is a drug, alcohol, weapon-free program."

The full list of rules is linked here.

Now that the sites have been approved, CAPSLO is thinking of the next steps.

"This doesn't mean that we can implement the program right now," said Lahey. "We are still in a process to apply for funding the program."