Power restored in San Luis Obispo after brief outage affected hundreds

A power outage was affecting hundreds of PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo, according to PG&E's outage map.

The vast majority of affected customers have since had power restored. About 380 customers were at one point affected, according to PG&E.

About 15 customers remain affected in the downtown area as of 3:28 p.m.

The outage spanned from Monterey Street in downtown to Meinecke Avenue along Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

It's unclear at this time what caused the outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.