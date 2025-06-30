Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Power restored in San Luis Obispo after brief outage affected hundreds

The outage was first reported around 1:46 p.m.
Power outage
KSBY
Power outage
Posted
and last updated

A power outage was affecting hundreds of PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo, according to PG&E's outage map.

The vast majority of affected customers have since had power restored. About 380 customers were at one point affected, according to PG&E.

About 15 customers remain affected in the downtown area as of 3:28 p.m.

The outage spanned from Monterey Street in downtown to Meinecke Avenue along Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

It's unclear at this time what caused the outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community