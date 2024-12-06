Power outage impacts over 1,300 local PG&E customers, including SLO Co. Airport

1,310 PG&E customers, including the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, were left without power Thursday afternoon after a reported outage in San Luis Obispo.

An airport employee told KSBY that the power went out around 4:45 p.m., but was restored shortly later.

PG&E reports that the outage in the area started at around 2:35 p.m., and that power was restored for all customers by 5:06 p.m.

PG&E officials say they have not determined what caused the outage.

KSBY reached out to airport officials about whether or not the outage caused delays or disruptions, but has not yet received a response.

PG&E did not comment on which specific facilities in San Luis Obispo were affected.