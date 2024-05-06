Preliminary results of SLO County's homeless count show drop in unsheltered population

San Luis Obispo County's Homeless Services Division released preliminary numbers for this year's Point-in-Time Count of people currently experiencing homelessness throughout the county.

The total homeless population dropped from 1,448 individuals in 2022 to 1,171 in 2024. Of those counted in the census, 374 were sheltered and 797 were unsheltered.

The numbers this year are expected to be more accurate than the 2022 survey due to changes in data gathering that allowed for an increase in the number of people surveyed, according to county officials. Previously, the Point-in-Time Count was conducted using a sample survey method. This year's count focused on completing surveys with as many people as possible.

Additional data from the Point-in-Time Count found that 88% of those surveyed have lived in San Luis Obispo County for at least one year or longer; 97% have no children with them; and 72% are male.

The numbers have yet to be verified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and a finalized community report is expected to be released later this spring.

The final community report will contain more detailed demographic information about those surveyed and will be available on the Point-in-Time Count Website.

