Prescription Drug Take Back Day nets 620,000 lbs of unused medications

The Drug Enforcement Agency and law enforcement joined forces to dispose of more than 620,000 pounds of unneeded and expired medications to prevent drug misuse and abuse.

Over the years, officials say the Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans safely remove nearly 19.8 million pounds of expired, unwanted, or unused medications from their homes.

Most local San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County pharmacies have drop-off bins for unused medications. Many CVS, Walgreens, and police departments also have drug take-back units on their property.

Matthew Allen, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Los Angeles Field Division, said the drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat.