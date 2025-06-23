Princesses visit Madonna Inn during special children's event

Princesses of all ages filled the Madonna Inn Sunday afternoon to enjoy a celebration and a special performance.

Children gathered at the iconic hotel for A 'Popular' Celebration, which offered princess makeovers, storytelling, a dance party, and a sing-along with some fan-favorite Disney princesses.

Sunday's event also featured several characters from the "Wicked" musical who performed a show for the young attendees.

“Our daughter loves the princesses, and so any chance she gets to interact with princesses, she just jumps at that," Sheri Hamrell, a San Luis Obispo resident at the event, told KSBY. "To have something like this come to San Luis Obispo is really special.”

The celebration was hosted by A Wish Your Heart Makes, a local children's entertainment company that has been a part of over 6,000 events on the Central Coast since 2007, according to its website.