Pro-Palestinian activists vandalize Cal Poly office

On Wednesday Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong sent a message to students and staff about five pro-Palestinian activists who stormed the Financial Aid and Student Accounts office and spray painted graffiti on the walls, windows, furniture, computers and floors.

According to Armstrong it happened on Wednesday afternoon in the Administration Building.

In his email he states there were no injuries but was traumatizing for numerous Cal Poly employees and students in the office during the criminal activity.

When Cal Poly Police arrived the vandals reportedly took off but two of the suspects have been identified and are being questioned.

"I want to be very clear that there is no room at Cal Poly for this kind of behavior and activity. We will not stand for illegal attacks against our institution, its employees and its students. There is simply zero tolerance for it. Those participating in violence and criminal activity which endangers others will be expelled (if they are students), arrested and held fully accountable. Anyone who views this kind of shortsighted, disgusting and illegal activity as acceptable has no place at Cal Poly and will be rooted out," said Armstrong.