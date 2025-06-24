Watch Now
Rare corpse flower expected to bloom this week at Cal Poly Plant Conservatory

A corpse flower in full bloom on the Cal Poly campus from 2021
Cal Poly has a flowering Titan Arum or Corpse Flower, Amorphophallus titanum. Cal Poly’s horticulture and botany students have been growing these plants for over 10 years. Photo by Joe Johnston/University Photographer/Cal Poly 8-8-21
A rare corpse flower is expected to bloom this week at Cal Poly’s Plant Conservatory, and the public is invited to witness the event.

The corpse flower, known for its strong odor and towering size, is one of the largest and most unusual flowering plants in the world. When the tip of its central structure begins to open, there is a short window, typically 24 to 48 hours, when the bloom occurs. The flower emits a scent similar to rotting flesh and produces heat to help disperse the odor, which attracts flies and beetles for pollination.

It is unclear exactly when the bloom will begin, but campus officials say signs suggest it could happen within the week. The Plant Conservatory will post updated visiting hours and guidance once the bloom begins.

This will be the first corpse flower bloom at the Cal Poly Plant Conservatory, which opened in 2023. Previous blooms took place at the university’s Environmental Horticulture Unit, most recently in 2022 and 2012.

Parking will be available from the H-16 Campus lots, with pedestrian access to the conservatory from the east side of the lot.

