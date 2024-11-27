Real vs. fake Christmas trees: The holiday debate

The holiday season brings joy, cheer, and the age-old question — real Christmas tree or a fake one?

Real tree fans love the natural beauty and fresh pine scent.

“They’re just prettier and they smell amazing,” said Dezirae Simon.

On the other side, fake tree supporters like Sean Munoz praise the convenience.

“No mess, no watering, and it’s cheaper in the long run,” he said.

Cost-wise, real trees run $50 to $100 each year, adding up to $1,000 over a decade. Fake trees cost $100 to $500 upfront but can save you the difference over time.

So, which is more worth it?

Our Instagram followers are split with 61% voting real, while 39% are pro-fake.

Some responses from our voters:

“Real is messy, harder to put up, spiders could be in them. Fake is so much easier.”

“Because I love real trees.”

“Real: the scent, not plastic, buy from a local business, we re-use our stand every year.”

“Cats.”

“Aroma. The activity of buying & setting up is a beautiful and fun tradition for community. <3”

“Fake tree because of allergies.”

“For 70 years, always loved the tradition of family outing to cut tree, smell of pine in the house.”

