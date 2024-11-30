Record-breaking spending is expected again this holiday season

Black Friday shopping looks a little different for everyone.

“I do all my shopping online,” said Rosslyn Closson, San Luis Obispo resident.

“We bought ahead of this week online, Amazon and some others,” said Charles Fusco, Arroyo Grande resident.

Jeannette Lograsso prefers in-person shopping.

“Shopping online loses the whole magic of Christmas. We forget going out and doing the shopping and picking out the gifts brings some of the magic back,” Lograsso said.

On Friday she spent the day shopping smart.

“We ended up going to Target because we looked online and saw that they had a lot of good deals and found a lot of good things that were 50% off,” Lograsso said.

Black Friday is the most popular day for in-store shopping, according to the National Retail Federation, with a record 183.4 million people planning to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

The National Retail Federation says the reasons consumers plan to shop this week include:

