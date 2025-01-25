Renowned mountain, outdoors film festival comes to San Luis Obispo

A renowned mountain and outdoors film festival is back on the Central Coast.

It was the first night of the two-night Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, described as an event containing adventure, break-taking films and giving back.

The festival features a lineup of films showcasing mountain climbing and culture, environmental stories and other outdoor activities.

"We showcase outdoor adventure and culture films," said Paul Fish, the film festival producer who had a mountain shop of his own for 39 years. "... They're really good stories, really high adventure and all combined you'll have ski films, mountain bike films, climbing films, mountaineering films, sailing films."

The festival was nearly sold out Friday evening. It continues Saturday, Jan. 25. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.

Each night features seven to nine diverse films.

"There's a little bit of something for everybody and always a surprise," Fish continued. "What I love about it is aspirational. You'll look at this and you'll go, 'I could do that.' And your new adventure will start from watching some of these films."

Some of the ticket sale proceeds are going to local organizations, including the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County, San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, and Central Coast Concerned Mountain Bikers.

The festival is global, touring 500 cities with over 2,000 shows.

It's the third time the festival has been in San Luis Obispo.