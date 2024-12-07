Residents, visitors flock to downtown holiday parade: 'Very memorable moment'

Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown San Luis Obispo for the annual holiday parade.

"It's like I'm a kid in a candy store," said Vicki Fluitt, a San Luis Obispo resident.

Fluitt says she has been coming to the parade for years

"It's so amazing," said Fluitt. "I'm here with some of my kids, my grandson and friends."

She and her family snagged a spot to sit right at the start of the parade.

Last year this annual parade drew 15,000 people.

This year KSBY meteorologists Vivian Rennie and Dave Hovde emceed the event

The parade kicked off Friday night with the grand marshal, Jeffrey D. Armstrong, the president of Cal Poly. Many floats followed, all keeping with the theme: whimsical wonderland.

KSBY spoke with two 6th graders walking in the parade.

"Its a very memorable moment," said Ariana Walker, a 6th grader at C.L. Smith Elementary school.

"You bond with a lot of different students at our school," said Arianna Fuentez, a 6th grader at the school.

Some of the highlights included Cal Poly athletics handing out candy, the Woods Humane Society puppy parade, and, of course, the Cal Poly Mustang marching band.

Here is an extended look at some of the sights and sounds of the Holiday Parade.