Residents, visitors meet with local law enforcement at farmers' market in San Luis Obispo

Residents and visitors to San Luis Obispo's popular downtown farmers' market were met with a special event Thursday evening.

It was Law Enforcement Night at the market, part of the county's National Law Enforcement Week commemoration.

The free, family-friendly event allowed children of all ages to engage in interactive educational demonstrations, test out equipment, view tools such as robots and vehicles, and ask law enforcement officers questions, all while celebrating vital county personnel.

"This is just a great opportunity for us to interact with our community," said Grace Norris, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office public information officer. "We are part of this community and we care about this community. Being able to just have conversations with people tonight, being able to talk about what we do as your sheriff's office, and show our different specialty units ... we're grateful for this opportunity."

Public safety personnel from across the county were represented at over 15 booths throughout the multi-block market area, including search and rescue, the underwater search-and-recovery team, and the county's bomb task force.