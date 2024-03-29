Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Residents, visitors spread Easter spirit at annual Bunny Trail in San Luis Obispo

The Easter spirit was alive Thursday evening in downtown San Luis Obispo as residents and visitors alike descended on the area for a family fun event.
Bunny Trail, SLO, March 2024.png
Posted at 11:41 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 02:41:41-04

The Easter spirit was alive Thursday evening in downtown San Luis Obispo as residents and visitors alike descended on the area for a family fun event.

It was the annual Bunny Trail hosted by Downtown SLO at the downtown San Luis Obispo farmers' market.

Dressed-up participants and family members followed a pre-determined trail where they collected delicious treats from up to 23 participating local businesses.

"Me and my siblings flew in from Long Island, New York and we are here with our cousins," said Skylar Klimkowski. "And we are doing an Easter egg hunt at the farmers' market and we are going from places to places to get a bunch of different eggs like these ones."

The event, which ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. alongside the normally scheduled farmers' market, also included a photoshoot meet-and-greet with Downtown Bunny at the corner of Chorro and Higuera streets.

Kids, Bunny Trail, San Luis Obispo, March 2024.png
"Me and my siblings flew in from Long Island, New York and we are here with our cousins," one young visitor said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community