Restraining order aims to stop closure of SLO County's safe parking site for the homeless

Lawyers representing the Homeless Union of San Luis Obispo have filed a restraining order in an attempt to stop the closure of the Oklahoma Ave. Safe Parking Site.

San Luis Obispo County established the parking site, which is located off Highway 1 near the sheriff's department, in 2021. According to county officials, it was intended to be a temporary place for homeless individuals and families to stay in their vehicles.

In early 2023, the county announced that it planned to phase out the program but did not set a specific date for closure.

On January 23, 2024, the Homeless Union filed a federal lawsuit against San Luis Obispo County claiming officials failed to provide alternative housing and violated the civil rights of current and former residents of the parking site.

Less than two weeks later, county officials announced that the parking site will officially close on March 18.

Members of the Homeless Union protested outside the county’s offices in downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

Their lawyers, led by attorney Anthony Prince, hope the newly-filed restraining order will stop the closure while the judge reviews their original complaint.

"Let the plaintiffs demonstrate what's going on, tell their story to the judge before you put them out in the street, before the harm is able to occur, before they have to be exposed to the elements because they'll lose the trailers and the RVs," said Andrea Henson, civil rights attorney.

The County of San Luis Obispo released a statement in response, saying, "While the County of San Luis Obispo acknowledges the rights of its community members to peacefully protest, we firmly reject the assertions of Mr. Anthony Prince. County Staff and partner agencies have worked hard to find solutions for those staying at the Oklahoma Parking Site. Despite the distractions, staff will continue to work compassionately with those living at the Oklahoma Parking Site until the site closure on March 18th. The planned drawdown of the site has been public knowledge for over a year, and clients have been offered ample assistance and resources in preparation for this transition."

County officials went on to say that they encourage anyone still staying at the site to reach out to their case manager and enroll in one of the county's 90-Day Housing Programs.