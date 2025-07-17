Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Roadwork begins on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

A $2 million road improvement project is now underway on Highway 101 between the Broad Street and California Boulevard exits.

The project includes concrete repairs, vegetation control, guardrail work, and landscaping.

Construction will run through June 2026, with overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled Sunday through Friday nights to reduce traffic impacts.

Temporary full ramp closures, including the northbound Broad Street on-ramp and Osos Street off-ramp, are expected in late August.

Caltrans officials say drivers should expect delays up to 10 minutes.

