San Luis Obispo Airport debuts therapy dog program

The San Luis Obispo County Airport (SBP) is launching a therapy dog program called "SBPaws" in partnership with the Alliance for Therapy Dogs.

The program will run for the next three months so that it can be determined whether it will remain a feature at the airport.

Starting June 3, therapy dogs will be present in the terminal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday throughout the trial period.

SBPaws is part of an effort to improve comfort and reduce the stress of the air travel experience.

"Traveling can be a stressful experience, and we hope that the presence of therapy dogs will bring comfort and smiles to our passengers. We are committed to creating a positive and welcoming environment, and we believe SBPaws will be a wonderful addition to the airport experience," said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports.

Feedback is encouraged through passenger surveys which will help to determine the future of the program.