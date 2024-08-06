San Luis Obispo awarded $750K in funding for affordable housing

San Luis Obispo is one of 50 California cities receiving a portion of $9.5 million in funding for low-income housing projects.

The $750,000 from the Prohousing Incentive Fund awarded to the city will help develop and construct affordable housing projects through the city's affordable housing fund and in collaboration with city partners.

“Funding goes directly towards development and construction and then our partners can leverage that to get more federal and state dollars to complete the construction of these projects,” said David Amini, City of San Luis Obispo Housing Coordinator.

Their partners include People’s Self-Help Housing, the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo, Smartshare Housing Solutions, and Transitions-Mental Health Association.

The Prohousing Designation Funding is given to cities that demonstrate innovation in addressing California's housing crisis.

The city applied last year as part of a major goal to address housing and homelessness.

Amini says people should be seeing a variety of housing projects start to pop up soon with the funding awards being formally announced by the city council.

The final award of Prohousing Incentive Funds to each project is subject to approval and authorization by the city council.

