San Luis Obispo cannabis retailers allowed to deliver following council decision

A new amendment passed by the San Luis Obispo City Council on Tuesday night is expected to help local cannabis stores.

"We're thrilled that the city removed the restriction that didn't allow retailers to do delivery," said Austen Conella, the owner of SLO CAL Roots.

"It'll be a win-win for both customers and the business," said Megan Souza, the owner of Megan's Organic Market.

Megan's Organic Market and SLO CAL Roots are the only two cannabis storefronts within San Luis Obispo's city limits.

Conella said the city has been working on this change for a while, and even asked for input from the local dispensaries.

"There was a comparative analysis done with neighboring cities including Goleta, Santa Barbara, and other similar cities to San Luis Obispo," said Ivana Gomez, the cannabis business coordinator for the city. "And we found that out of nine similar agencies, the city of San Luis Obispo was the only one that didn't currently allow a retail storefront to deliver."

Gomez added that while local storefronts couldn't deliver within the city, other agencies could.

She said she hopes the amendment will allow the two local dispensaries to compete with the outside competition.

"This is a great thing for safe access in our community," said Conella. "We applaud the city for growing and adapting with the industry."

Once delivery becomes available for the local stores, they will take measures to ensure security protocol is followed.

Souza and Conella said drivers will be hired and trained.

"There's an ID verification process online before they place their order, and again in person before the order is delivered," said Conella.

"Before the bag containing cannabis can be handed over, the ID will have to be checked," said Souza.

It will be a bit before you can expect to see the delivery option.

SLO CAL Roots and Megan's Organic Market will have a public hearing with the San Luis Obispo Planning Commission to get approval.

Both owners said they are excited to bring their customers this new option as soon as possible.

Those San Luis Obispo dispensaries will be able to apply for the amendment at the beginning of November.