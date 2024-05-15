Watch Now
San Luis Obispo City Council votes to lower downtown parking rates

Barbara Alward pays to park in downtown San Luis Obispo on Monday, May 13, 2024.
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 15, 2024

Parking rates in downtown San Luis Obispo will soon be lowered.

Last July, parking rates in the downtown area were essentially doubled, bringing on-street parking up to $4 per hour with structure parking free for the first hour and $3 per hour after the first hour.

Many residents and businesses argued that the rates were too high and it was preventing people from visiting downtown.

After asking for public input as part of a parking rate study, the city came up with three alternative options. At a meeting Tuesday night, the San Luis Obispo City Council voted for "Option B."

Option B lowers on-street parking rates to $2.75 per hour in the downtown core and to $2.25 in the "outer core." Off-street rates will be lowered to $2 per hour with an $8 daily maximum; however, the first hour of free parking in the structures will be eliminated.

The new lowered rates are expected to go into effect starting in July.

