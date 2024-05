Another Starbucks location could be coming to San Luis Obispo.

Starbucks representatives tell KSBY they are in the early stages of considering bringing a new Starbucks to downtown.

The proposed store is located at 2138 Broad Street.

If approved, this would be the 12th Starbucks in San Luis Obispo.

Starbucks representatives say they consider several factors before bringing a new store to a neighborhood.

This is a very new proposal and very few details are being released at this time.